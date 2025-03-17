Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills 59, injures over 100

A massive fire broke out in a packed nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, killing 59 people and injuring over 100. The fire started when sparks from pyrotechnic devices ignited the club’s roof, causing chaos as people rushed to escape. Survivors described the terrifying moments, with some getting separated from loved ones. Many victims suffered burns and severe injuries, while some remain missing.

Authorities have launched an investigation and arrested the club owner. Interior Minister Pance Toskovski confirmed that arrest warrants were issued for four people linked to the incident. Public Prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said five prosecutors were collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, while ambulances transported the injured to hospitals in Skopje and nearby towns.

Health Minister Arben Taravari reported that 148 people were hospitalized, with 18 in critical condition. Several minors were among the injured. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed deep sorrow, calling it a heartbreaking tragedy. President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, visibly emotional, assured families that authorities would provide full support and assistance.

Images from the scene showed a collapsed roof and charred interiors, highlighting the scale of destruction. Residents and officials are mourning the loss, calling for stricter safety measures to prevent future tragedies. The devastating fire has left North Macedonia in shock, with families desperately searching for missing loved ones.