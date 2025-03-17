Pakistan secures $20 billion world bank support for economic growth

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the World Bank team to discuss Pakistan’s 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), backed by a $20 billion commitment. The meeting, held at the Finance Division, focused on investment financing for economic reforms and was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The World Bank team presented their National Growth and Fiscal Program, which aims to boost economic and fiscal reforms. Their proposals focus on increasing revenue, improving spending efficiency, and promoting accountability. The plan also seeks to remove barriers to private investment and ensure better allocation of public resources for inclusive development.

Aurangzeb emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy covering fiscal, trade, and private sector reforms at both federal and provincial levels. He stressed the importance of outcome-based policies that directly support human development and economic growth. The finance minister also highlighted the significance of the National Fiscal Pact in achieving long-term macroeconomic stability.

The World Bank team also shared insights from their data analysis on policy recommendations collected during pre-budget consultations. Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a unified reform strategy to achieve sustainable growth and improve the well-being of its citizens.