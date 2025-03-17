Muhammad Rizwan chooses club cricket over national T20 cup

Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Rizwan has stirred debate by opting to play club cricket instead of joining the National T20 Cup. The tournament runs until March 27. His decision raises questions about his commitment during an important domestic competition.

Recently, Rizwan returned from Umrah after Pakistan’s disappointing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The team struggled, finishing last in Group A without winning a match. Consequently, Rizwan’s absence from the National T20 Cup has attracted significant attention.

While in his hometown, Rizwan participated in club-level matches, reportedly scoring an unbeaten century. Social media buzzed with images of his performance. Unlike Rizwan, senior players were left out of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s campaign in New Zealand began poorly with a nine-wicket defeat in the first T20I. The batting team collapsed, scoring just 91 runs. Rizwan’s choice to prioritize club cricket over the T20 Cup has sparked discussions about player priorities and future team selections.