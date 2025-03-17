Netanyahu moves to dismiss Shin Bet chief amid trust issues

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to remove Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, citing “ongoing distrust.” This decision follows Shin Bet’s criticism for failing to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Netanyahu believes strong leadership is essential during this crisis.

Netanyahu stated that his confidence in Bar has eroded, calling the change necessary for restoring Shin Bet’s effectiveness. In response, Shin Bet blamed both itself and Netanyahu’s government for contributing to the attack. Bar insists his actions were in the public’s best interest.

The timing of Bar’s removal coincides with a criminal investigation into Netanyahu’s advisers over the “Qatar-Gate” scandal. Opposition leaders, including Yair Lapid, claim the firing aims to sabotage this investigation, prioritizing Netanyahu’s interests over national security.

Supporters of Netanyahu welcomed the decision, considering it overdue. Concerns are rising about his control over the security apparatus. Appointing a loyalist to replace Bar could complicate ongoing investigations related to the October attack, escalating political tensions in Israel.