Shooting star dazzles Karachi residents in early morning sky

KARACHI– A stunning meteor recently lit up the sky over Karachi. The celestial event, often referred to as a shooting star, amazed many early risers. Stargazers witnessed this incredible sight shortly after offering their Fajr prayers. Social media buzzed with excitement as people shared clips of the phenomenon.

The shooting star appeared around 6 AM and traveled quickly across different areas of the city. Many residents described seeing a bright, colorful object streaking across the sky before it vanished. Consequently, they grabbed their mobile phones to capture the moment and share it with friends and family.

Astronomical experts explained that meteors occur when space rocks, or meteoroids, enter the Earth’s atmosphere. As these rocks fall, they create heat due to air resistance, which produces a brilliant glow. This glow is what people see as the bright light of a shooting star.

When Earth encounters many meteoroids at once, it results in a meteor shower. Such events are relatively rare and often draw the attention of stargazers. Residents of Karachi were fortunate to witness this stunning display in the early hours of the morning.