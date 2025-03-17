PTI demands public support for anti-terror operations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made a strong announcement. The party will not support any counter-terrorism efforts without clear public approval. PTI believes that decisions about national security should involve the public. They argue that a lack of consensus undermines such efforts.

During a recent press conference, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram spoke out against the current government. He accused it of imposing a “civil martial law” and suppressing dissent. Akram stated that trust from the public is essential for military operations to succeed. He emphasised that the government cannot impose decisions through force.

Akram also highlighted worsening security issues in Pakistan. He noted an increase in terrorist incidents since 2022. He believes the divide between the government and the public plays a significant role in this situation. “Terrorists know the nation is divided,” he stated. Therefore, he called for unity between the public and state institutions.

On the political front, PTI is forming an opposition alliance. The party plans to launch nationwide protests after Eid. They aim to unite with other opposition leaders against government oppression. Akram confirmed that discussions with other parties are ongoing. Overall, he stressed that only democracy and legal processes can address the country’s challenges.