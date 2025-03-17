Elon Musk: A global citizen with three nationalities

Musk’s journey to U.S. citizenship began in Canada. He moved there at 17 to study at Queen’s University. After two years, he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania. Eventually, he applied for U.S. citizenship. He lived in the U.S. on various visas before naturalising in 2002.

Recently, Musk’s Canadian citizenship has faced scrutiny. A petition has emerged calling for Canada to revoke his citizenship. This petition argues that Musk’s actions influence foreign governments negatively. It has already gathered over 340,000 signatures.

The petition was started by author Qualia Reed in British Columbia. NDP MP Charlie Angus supports this initiative. As Musk navigates his global ventures, he remains at the center of a growing debate about his citizenship status.