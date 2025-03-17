Military leadership to brief lawmakers on national security on March 18

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called an in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on March 18, following a surge in terror attacks, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday, the NA speaker scheduled the closed-door meeting for Tuesday at 1:30 pm on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice. The session will take place in the National Assembly Hall.

Military leadership will deliver a detailed briefing on the current security landscape, the statement added.

The meeting will be attended by parliamentary leaders from both the National Assembly and Senate, along with their designated representatives. Relevant cabinet members will also be present.

This high-level session comes just days after a major terrorist attack on a passenger train in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, both bordering Afghanistan, have borne the brunt of terrorist violence, accounting for over 96% of attacks and casualties in Pakistan this year, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.