Maulana Abdul Haq Sani appointed as JUI-S emir following his slain father’s legacy

Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, son of the late Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, has been unanimously elected as the central emir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) during the party’s Central Council meeting at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, The News reported on Monday. His appointment was made through mutual consensus, with representatives from all four provinces participating in the decision.

The leadership position became vacant following the tragic assassination of his father, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, who was killed in a suicide bombing at the Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque on February 28, along with seven others. The seminary, home to nearly 4,000 students, provides free education, food, and clothing.

Notably, before this, Maulana Samiul Haq—father of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and grandfather of Maulana Abdul Haq—was fatally stabbed while resting in his residence in Rawalpindi in November 2018.

In addition to Maulana Abdul Haq’s appointment, the JUI-S meeting on Sunday also named Sheikhul Hadith Mufti Habibur Rahman Darkhwasti as patron-in-chief and Maulana Khuzaima Sami as the central information secretary.

During the session, participants offered Fateha for Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and demanded the swift arrest of his killers. They also criticized the silence of both federal and provincial governments, as well as relevant institutions, over the attack.

The meeting further voiced concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, particularly the increasing attacks on religious scholars. The recent targeted bombing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Waziristan’s head, Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, in Wana and the assassination of renowned scholar Mufti Muhammad Munir Shakir in Peshawar were described as alarming tragedies.