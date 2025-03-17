254 illegal connections disconnected across Punjab, KP, and Islamabad

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continues its aggressive crackdown against gas theft, disconnecting 254 illegal connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. Additionally, fines amounting to Rs 2.65 million have been imposed on violators. In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 81 illegal connections, imposing a fine of Rs 0.81 million on gas thieves. In Faisalabad, 29 illegal connections were severed, with fines totaling Rs 0.26 million. Sheikhupura witnessed 7 disconnections, with a penalty of Rs 0.31 million. The Multan team disconnected 45 connections due to gas theft, while 24 more were cut off for compressor usage. In Bahawalpur, 9 connections were disconnected for illegal gas use, and another 53 for unauthorized compressor installations.