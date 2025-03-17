Call to establish National Crypto Council

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said the establishment of a National Crypto Council (NCC) is need of the hour for Pakistan to capitalize the opportunities offered by digital currencies. He was of the view that by creating a robust regulatory framework, promoting awareness and fostering innovation, Pakistan can position itself as a forward-thinking player in the global digital economy. Talking to reporters here, he added, ‘It’s right time to act now, as the world moves swiftly toward a de-centralized financial future. “He stressed the need to align the country with global trends in digital currencies and blockchain technology. As the world rapidly embraces crypto currencies and de-centralized financial systems, Pakistan risks falling behind in this transformative economic shift. The NCC should work as a dedicated regulatory body to provide the framework needed to harness the potential of digital currencies while mitigating associated risks. Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the primary role of the NCC should be to create a comprehensive regulatory environment for crypto currencies.