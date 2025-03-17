Daily Times

Pakistan’s Aviation sector gets boost with reforms

APP

Pakistan’s aviation sector is reaching new heights as the Ministry of Aviation unveils major reforms, infrastructure development, and international breakthroughs aimed at enhancing air transport services and aligning with global standards.

A key milestone is the lifting of the ban on Pakistani air carriers operating in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom, opening new revenue streams and enabling direct, cost-effective flights for passengers traveling to Europe, says the one year performance document released by the government of Pakistan at the completion of one year term.

This marks a major comeback for Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), which reported a profit of Rs. 7.6 billion in 2024, doubling its earnings from the previous year.

Another highlight is the inauguration of Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) in January 2025, a crucial project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The airport’s 12,000-foot runway can accommodate wide-body aircraft, boosting passenger capacity, trade, and regional connectivity, with an expected 10% annual increase in passenger traffic and 30,000 metric tons of cargo handling annually.

