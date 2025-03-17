Curfew enforced in South Waziristan due to security concerns

The district administration has announced a 12-hour curfew in both Lower and Upper South Waziristan, effective from 6 AM on Monday, restricting public movement due to ongoing security concerns.

According to a notification issued by the Tank deputy commissioner’s office on Sunday, the decision was made at the request of law enforcement agencies in response to an increased threat to their operations.

The curfew applies to the main route from “Kaur Fort-Manzi-Khirgi-Kirri Wam to Jandola, District Tank” on March 17, from 6 AM to 6 PM. However, the route from Kaur Fort-Gomal-Girdawi to Wana will remain open for all types of traffic, the notification stated. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security forces and avoid travel during curfew hours.

Tensions in North Waziristan and the Lower and Upper South Waziristan districts have been escalating for the past several days.

Three days ago, the Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Jandola, South Waziristan, killing 10 militants following a suicide bombing. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively repelled the attackers, forcing them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

A day later, a blast struck a mosque in South Waziristan, injuring at least four people, including the district emir of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), police reported.