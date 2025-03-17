Hania wears bindi to wish fans on Holi, sparks backlash

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her bubbly personality and massive social media following, recently extended Holi wishes to her fans.

The Mere Humsafar star, who enjoys immense popularity in India, took to Instagram to share her festive spirit.

Currently, in the UK, Hania posted pictures wearing a bindi as part of her Holi celebration. Her casual chic style with the traditional adornment was meant as a sign of inclusivity and appreciation for the festival of colours.

Hania’s gesture received a mixed response online. While many fans applauded her positivity and cross-cultural appreciation, others criticised her choice, pointing out that she was promoting another culture during Ramadan. Some also speculated that she was trying to appeal to Bollywood with her post.

Despite the controversy, Hania continues to be one of Pakistan’s most influential digital stars, breaking barriers and engaging with her diverse fan base across borders.