Five killed as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, five people, including a woman, lost their lives and three others were injured, two of them seriously, when a passenger coaster wagon skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Haveli district of Poonch division on Sunday, police said.

The ill-fated Rawalpindi-bound coaster met the accident by having skidded off the snow-clad road and falling down into the ravine on the way from Forward Kahuta in the Haveli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Forward Kahuta police sources told APP on Sunday when contacted.

Four of the ill-fated male passengers died on the spot. whereas only one woman succumbed to her serious injuries on the way to the DHQ hospital, the sources added.

The ill-fated coach was on its way from Rawalpindi early Sunday morning from Forward Kahuta, the district headquarters of AJK’s Haveli District.

According to details, some passengers had disembarked while reaching Parthan Wali Ziarat-some 20 km from Forward Kahuta town in Haveli-whereas some passengers remained aboard as the driver attempted to park through some icy section of the roadside.