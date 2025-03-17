Pakistan will definitely win war against terrorism: Minister

Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Sunday expressed the hope that Pakistan would definitely win war against terrorism and the entire nation was standing with valiant armed forces to completely eradicate the menace of terror from its soil.

Talking to media in Jhelum, the minister apprised that terrorists belong to Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) had hijacked Jaffar Express, the train was heading from Quetta, the provincial capital of the southwestern province of Baluchistan, to Peshawar, when it was attacked.

He said that the security forces had launched a successful military operation and killed 33 terrorists besides rescuing 354 precious lives of the citizens including women and children. At least 26 included 18 armed soldiers had embraced martyrdom by combating successful operation against terrorists, he added.

Bilal Kiyani paid glowing tribute and saluted the brave security forces and railways employees for rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate and fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that the moral of armed forces was very high not only to foil any bid of terrorism but protect the lives of the masses and ensure the sovereignty of the country.

In 2013, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched Zarb-e-Azb and Radd ul fasaad to completely wipe out terrorism from the country and stressed that there was dire need to take such unified measures to ensure the safety and security of the common man.

The minister said that BLA terrorists’ hostage Jaffar Express passengers for their nefarious and reprehensible motives, but armed forces timely operation saved lives of many people.