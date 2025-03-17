Sindh’s Job Portal

The Sindh government’s launch of a centralized job portal is a commendable stride toward addressing youth unemployment, a crisis plaguing a province where 11.1% of Pakistan’s youth remain jobless. Sindh’s rate is likely even higher due to urban migration and industrial decline.

By bridging job seekers and employers across sectors, the PPP has modernized its pro-worker legacy. Yet, while this initiative signals progress, its success hinges on confronting systemic gaps that risk rendering it another well-intentioned but underutilized tool. The real promise lies in democratizing opportunity. For the first time, graduates in Karachi’s tech hubs and skilled workers in Sukkur’s fields share a platform, challenging the opacity that fuels nepotism in hiring. Mandating government departments to list vacancies publicly is a subtle push toward meritocracy; a reform other provinces should emulate. The PPP’s history of regularizing 550,000 contract workers during its 2008-13 federal tenure adds credibility, but nostalgia for past triumphs cannot substitute for present-day action.

Nevertheless, significant limitations exist. Only 8% of rural Sindh’s population uses internet services due to affordability and literacy barriers, excluding millions, like a farmer’s son in Umerkot or a female graduate in Ghotki, who fears listing her address due to cultural stigma. Meanwhile, most listings pertain to low-tier government roles, highlighting the stagnation of Sindh’s formal sector and struggling industries. Hyderabad’s textile mills operate below 40% capacity, while Karachi has 15,000 unfilled IT jobs, revealing a mismatch between education and market needs that bureaucratic search engines alone cannot fix.

To transform this digital gesture into meaningful change, Sindh must focus on expanding rural access. This can be achieved by launching mobile job centres and partnering with telecom firms to subsidize data for marginalized communities. Additionally, diversifying job listings will be essential. Collaborating with tech startups and renewable energy projects to promote high-skilled opportunities can help attract a broader range of applicants.

Implementing anonymized application processes, along with partnerships with NGOs, can create safer onboarding environments for women, who currently make up only 14% of Sindh’s labour force. By connecting to vocational training programs in AI and green energy, similar to India’s Skill India Mission, Sindh can ensure that job seekers are equipped with the skills that meet market demands.

Through these concerted efforts, Sindh can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable labour market. With 64% of Pakistan’s population under 30, our demographic dividend is a ticking clock. The PPP has ignited a spark, and for Sindh’s youth, that spark must become a flame. *