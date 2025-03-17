Eid preparations shift into high gear

As the holy month of Ramadan draws near to a close, Eid preparations have shifted into high gear in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The streets were abuzz with activity, and the festive atmosphere was palpable.

Residents were thronging markets and shopping centers to purchase new clothes, shoes, and accessories for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The city administrations have also swung into action, with sanitation teams working to ensure that the streets and markets are clean and tidy for the Eid celebrations.

Kosar Tareen a local resident said “I’m excited to buy new clothes and shoes for my family and Eid is a time for celebration and joy, and I love the festive atmosphere in the markets.”

She said Eid shopping was a family tradition for them adding that they love coming to the markets together and finding new things to wear and decorate our home.

The markets were so crowded and lively during Eid shopping season and it’s a great time to catch up with friends and family while shopping,she stated.

Zaheer, clothing store owner said “Eid is our busiest time of the year and we start preparing months in advance to make sure we have enough stock to meet the demand.”

He said their sales increase by at least 50% during Eid adding that it’s a great time for business, and they are grateful to customers for their support.

He further stated that they love decorating store for Eid adding that It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit and attract customers.

He added Eid is a time of celebration and generosity and they offer special discounts and promotions to customers during this time.

“We work hard all year round, but Eid is the highlight of our business. We enjoy serving our customers and helping them find the perfect gifts and outfits for the occasion, he stated.

Tailors

With the passage of every fasting, the excitement and passion for Eid preparations have been witnessed in the bazaar of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

To make Eid celebrations more special, people strive to look their absolute best. This desire to stand out and make a stunning impression drives many to purchase new clothes and opt for custom stitching, allowing them to bring their unique style visions to life. In this scenario, the role of the tailors is very important in stitching new clothes.

Keeping in view the timing and scope, people have started booking tailors for stitching which resulted in increasing their demands and, on the other side, a worrisome situation for those who are delaying their bookings.

Usually, after the passage of the first Ashra of Ramzan, tailors usually stopped booking new orders because they wanted to complete their pending orders as early as before Eid as they wanted to celebrate Eid with family at their native place.

Abid Tailor at I-10, stopped booking new orders to avert the overload of work and also his commitment to manage the current order efficiently and efficiently, Abid told APPC that he has stopped booking new orders as he and his workers are keen to celebrate Eid with their family at their native place.

Some tailors does not deny directly to the customers but they demand extra charges for stitching, Arif tailor near I-10 Markaz demanded Rs. 2000 per suit instead of Rs. 1500 due to the overload of workers.

He told APP that we have closed booking for new order but due to the insistence of customers, we are forced to increase the charges.

Most of the tailors still booking orders for the purpose of enhancing their income, Hashmi tailors and Zain tailor increased their number of workers, especially during the Eid season and show optimism to stitch maximum clothes to earn more for their families.

“The twenty days from 10th to 30th roza, we see them as an opportunity and work hard to increase the income to support the family for Eid celebrations.” Said Wahab the owner of Hashmi Tailors, shop located at I-10 Markaz.

While Zain the owner of the ladies’ tailor shop told APP, “This is only a season, which provides us handsome earning opportunity,” adding that “we usually work very hard as most of the night goes sleepless due to the burden of work.”

However, customers are also ready to pay to eliminate hurdles in Eid festival preparations.

Tariq Mehmood, resident of I-10 said, Eid is very special Festival regarding friend and family meetup, therefore, I am ready to pay extra to stitch my Eid clothes on time.

Despite the various challenges faced by the residents of ICT, the spirit of preparation and anticipation for the festive occasion remain strong, as they managed to overcome the obstacles in their way. Additionally, as we know almost all buy new clothes for Eid, therefore it provide wider ranger of seasonal employment/ earning opportunities to both ladies tailors working from home and gents tailors etc.