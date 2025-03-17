Business community stands with armed forces amidst rising terror attacks

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan and praised the security forces for their effective and timely response in rescuing the passengers.

In a ceremony held here to honour those who lost their lives to fight against terrorists, PIAF Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice chairman Nasrullah Mughal and Vice chairman Tahirm Manzoor Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the tragic incident. They commended the bravery and dedication of the security personnel, stating that their courageous efforts ensured the safety of innocent passengers.

The PIAF leaders denounced the attack as a cowardly and inhuman act, emphasizing that such elements are enemies of Pakistan’s peace, progress, and development. They stressed that those responsible deserve no leniency.

They also extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack. Despite the challenging terrain, they acknowledged the unwavering morale of the security forces, who effectively countered the terrorists through their prompt action.

The PIAF leaders affirmed that any conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the country would be thwarted, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united in solidarity with its security forces to ensure peace and stability.

The leadership lauded the valour of security forces for rescuing the passengers of Jaffar Express and said that attacks on innocent civilians and passengers were inhuman and condemnable acts. They said neither any religion nor a society allowed such repugnant acts.

The Baloch nation strongly opposed those elements who had taken unarmed passengers, elders and children as hostage. They said that security forces officers and personnel were eliminating terrorists bravely during the ongoing response.

Faheem Saigol said that inhuman terrorists, who launched the cowardly assault on Jaffar Express at Dhadhar-Bolan Pass did not deserve any concession. “Terrorists are the enemies of progress and development of Balochistan province,” he said.

“Targeting of innocent passengers in the holy and blessed month of Ramazanul Mubarak proves it clearly that terrorists have no relation with Islam, Pakistan and Balochistan,” he added. He vowed the fight against terrorism would continue till complete eradication of this spectre from the country.

Any conspiracy to spread chaos and lawlessness in the country would be foiled, he continued, stressing that the government would never allow enemies of the nation to succeed in their nefarious designs. “In this fight against terrorism, the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces.”

Without complete peace, the dream of development and prosperity is elusive. The valiant personnel of police, armed forces and Rangers are rendering ultimate sacrifices and the nation will have to remember it, he said.

The heinous plans of anti-national and anti-social elements will never be allowed to be allowed,” he said. The businessmen stand with the Balochistan government. He hoped police and other LEAs will bring this situation under control.

“Terrorists cannot shake the national resolve with such cowardly acts. The nation is united and the evil intentions of the enemies will be crushed,” he added.

He reaffirmed his full support for the security forces, and called for effective measures to eliminate elements seeking to destabilise the country. “The nation stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers during this difficult time,” he added.