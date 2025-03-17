Five killed, seven injured in tribal clash over land dispute in Badin

At least five people lost their lives and seven suffered severe bullet wounds in a violent clash between two tribal groups in Badin.

Sources revealed that the conflict erupted between Khaskheli and Rahmian tribes over a land dispute. Both sides attacked each other with axes and sticks, resulting in instant deaths. Upon receiving the report, DSP Shaheed Fazil Rahu rushed to the scene with a heavy police contingent to prevent further bloodshed.

The police successfully controlled the situation, and the dead and injured were shifted to Golarachi Hospital.

Sindh has a long history of tribal conflicts, particularly in Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur, where around 320 tribes reside.

Sindh CM

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of killings during firing between two groups in Badin area of the Sindh province.

He has sought a detailed report of the incident from IG Police Sindh. The Chief Minister has also strongly condemned the killings. He said that Police should take strict legal action to prevent such incidents and submit a report.

He directed the Police to protect citizens’ lives and property. Culprits should be arrested immediately, he directed. He said, ‘I regret that even in the blessed month, people do not refrain from shedding each other’s blood.’