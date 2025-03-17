Special Assistant to CM attends Holi celebrations

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani attended the Holi celebration organized by Dr. Raj Ashok Motwani at the Hindu Gymkhana Karachi as the chief guest.

The event saw the participation of prominent personalities from the Hindu community. During the event, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani highlighted the importance of religious harmony and interfaith tolerance, emphasizing that Holi is a festival of love, brotherhood, and colors, bringing together people from all communities.

He congratulated the organizers for their efforts in hosting the grand event and shared the festive joy with all the attendees. In his address, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani further noted that the celebration served as a beacon not only for the Hindu community but also for individuals of other faiths, as everyone gathered to celebrate together and reaffirm their commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and brotherhood in Pakistan. He also reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) recognizes the Hindu community as equal citizens and remains committed to granting them equal rights. Dr. Lalachand Ukrani added that the Hindu community is playing a significant role in the prosperity and development of the country.