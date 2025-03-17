Pakistan’s science diplomacy journal launched

In a landmark initiative to bridge the gap between science, diplomacy, and policy-making, the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), launched the inaugural issue of the Journal of Science Communication and Diplomacy at a high-profile event held at COMSTECH Headquarters, Islamabad.

The event brought together key dignitaries, including Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH; Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; along with ambassadors, high commissioners, policymakers, and leading scientists from OIC member states.

In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary underscored the journal’s role as a transformative platform that will facilitate research collaboration, knowledge exchange, and evidence-based policymaking on a global scale.