Rs209 billion disbursed to 31,700 young entrepreneurs

In a significant boost to empower youth and entrepreneurship, the Prime Minister’s Youth Program has distributed a staggering 209 billion rupees to 31,700 young business owners through the Prime Minister Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme over the past eight months.

This initiative aimed to equip young individuals with the necessary resources to establish and grow their businesses, ultimately leading to gainful employment and economic growth.

According to an official data, about 209 billion rupees have been distributed among young entrepreneurs. Under this program, youth were being provided an interest-free loan of 5 lakh rupees under tier one, while under tier 2, interest rate of 5 percent on 5 lakh rupees to 15 lakh rupees is being provided and under Tier 3, loans from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 75 lakh are being provided to the youth at 7% interest rate.

Loan facility was being provided to the youth through different 15 banks and aspiring young entrepreneurs can now easily access the Prime Minister’s Youth Program benefits with a hassle-free online application process.

This milestone achievement demonstrated the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for young entrepreneurs, enabling them to contribute to the country’s economic development and prosperity.

THYSL

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme’s flagship initiative, the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League (THYSL), achieved remarkable success, captivating the hearts of Pakistan’s youth and inspiring widespread participation in a diverse range of sports.

The initiative aimed to foster a culture of physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship among young Pakistanis, transforming them into a confident, organized, and capable workforce.

According to an official, with these objectives at its core, the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League was successfully launched in strategic partnership with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), leveraging collective expertise to promote youth development, education, and sports excellence in Pakistan.

He said the comprehensive programme encompasses a diverse range of 12 sports disciplines, including Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, and Volleyball, which are open to both male and female participants.

Additionally, Weightlifting and Wrestling competitions were exclusively offered for male athletes, ensuring a robust and inclusive sporting experience.

The initiative was built on collaborative efforts with key sports stakeholders to ensure equal opportunities, access, and resources for both male and female players, empowering them to reach their full potential and excel in their chosen sports disciplines,he told.

He said the programme provided international-standard training for athletes, as well as local sports staff, encompassing coaches and trainers, under the guidance of esteemed officials and experts.

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League project has successfully concluded trials including Weightlifting (Men),Wrestling (Men),Hockey,(Men’s & Women’s), Football (Men’s & Women’s),Volleyball (Men’s & Women’s),Badminton (Men’s & Women’s),Table Tennis (Men’s & Women’s), Squash (Men’s & Women’s),Handball (Men’s & Women’s) andJudo (Men’s & Women’s).

He further told that registrations are now Open for Boxing (Men’s & Women’s) and Cricket (Men’s & Women’s).