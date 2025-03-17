Ramazan’s halfway mark sparks Eidul Fitr shopping spree

As Ramazan reaches its halfway mark, the Muslim nation has plunged into a frenzy of Eid preparations where markets, shopping malls and bazaars across the country are overflowing with people of all ages, racing to complete their grocery shopping and Eid purchases.

According to a footage report aired on ptv news, there can be seen overcrowded markets, with shoppers scrambling to get their hands on essential items, such as clothing, shoes and matching jewellery.

“The shopping malls are packed, but the sales are amazing. I have already bought so much stuff, and I am not even done yet,” said Ali from Multan.

“The energy in the markets is electric. Everyone is so excited for Eid. I love this time of year,” said another customer from Peshawar.

“I have been queuing up for hours to buy some fabric for my sister’s Eid day. The lines are so long, but I know it’ll be worth it in the end,” said a women from Faisalabad.

“I have been to three different markets today, and they are all packed. I just want to get some new clothes for my kids for Eid,” said a citizen from Lahore.

“I am exhausted from shopping all day. The crowds are overwhelming, but it is all worth it for Eid,” said another customer woman from Karachi.

“I have been waiting in line for hours to get my kids’ clothes stitched.

The tailor is overwhelmed with orders,” said a woman from Islamabad.

“I have been working non-stop for days to meet the demand for stitched clothes. It’s a busy time, but it’s also a blessing to be able to provide for my family,” said the tailor from Rawalpindi.

“We are offering a special Eid discount on our clothing range. It’s a great opportunity for customers to shop and save,” said a spokesperson for a popular clothing brand in Lahore.

“I am trying to stick to my budget, but it’s hard when there are so many amazing deals and discounts. I keep finding things I ‘need’ to buy,” said a customer from Quetta.

“The streets are jam-packed, and the traffic is crazy. But despite the chaos, everyone is so happy and festive. It’s a really special time of year,” said a male from Rawalpindi.

Home decor and furniture sales are also seeing a surge, as many shoppers look to spruce up their homes for Eid celebrations.

Food and grocery sales are up, with many shoppers stocking up on traditional Eid treats and ingredients.

Iftar dinners’ videos

As Ramazan’s spirit deepens, a new wave of storytelling is sweeping social media where individuals and families are sharing with others their evening Iftar dinner traditions through vlogs.

From lavish spreads to homemade delights, vibrant images and videos of Iftar dinners are flooding the digital space, as people share their evening meals and traditions with the world, a report aired by a private news channel revealed.

“I love sharing my Iftar experiences with my followers,” said a popular food blogger from Lahore.

“It’s a great way to connect with others who share similar interests and passions. Plus, it is a wonderful way to showcase our rich culinary heritage.”

For many, Iftar dinner vlogs have become a way to document their Ramazan journey. “I have been vlogging my Iftar dinners for years now,” said a social media influencer from Karachi.

“It is a great way to reflect on my day, share my thoughts and experiences and connect with my audience.”

Iftar dinner vlogs are not just about food; they are also about community and connection.

“I love watching Iftar dinner vlogs from around the world,” said a student from Islamabad.

“It is amazing to see how people from different cultures and backgrounds come together to break their fast. It is a truly universal experience,” she added.

This trend is not limited to the general public, as Iftar dinners have also become a popular phenomenon among celebrities and politicians.

Many famous personalities are taking to social media to share their Iftar experiences, giving their fans a glimpse into their personal lives.

“I love hosting Iftar dinners for my friends and family,” said an actress Aysha Omer. “It is a great way to connect with loved ones and break our fast together.”

Politician also shared his Iftar experience on social media, saying “Iftar is a time for reflection, gratitude and connection with others. I’m grateful for the opportunity to break my fast with my colleagues and friends.”

As the trend continues to gain momentum, it is clear that Iftar dinners have become an integral part of Pakistani culture and tradition, transcending social boundaries and bringing people together.