Dera police foil major smuggling bid, recover 473 kg hashish

The Dera police have foiled a major smuggling bid and recovered 473 kilograms of hashish, arresting a member of an Inter-provincial smugglers’ gang here in the limits of Mughalkot police station. According to police spokesman, a team of Mughalkot police station led by SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan along with SDPO Syed Marjan Khan, SHO Fawad Khan Sherani and Mughalkot Check post Incharge Juma Khan foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish from Balochistan via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police team stopped a Truck bearing registration number (CAC-802) for checking and recovered 473 kilograms hashish hidden in its secret cavities. The police also arrested a member of the Inter-provincial drugs smuggling gang named Magistan son of Gul Khan, a resident of Daraban. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused.