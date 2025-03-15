ICCI President discusses investment, trade prospects with Azerbaijani entrepreneur

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is eager to strengthen business relations with Azerbaijan to promote economic growth and mutual prosperity.

This was stated by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi during a meeting with Azerbaijani entrepreneur Ramin Zamanov at the Chamber House, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi highlighted that ICCI, representing over 10,000 members from industry, is planning a business delegation to Baku to explore investment opportunities.

He emphasized the importance of bilateral trade missions and B2B meetings to unlock the full potential of economic cooperation. He also highlighted the immense tourism potential of the two countries, advocating for joint ventures to enhance tourism exchange and business collaboration.

Ramin Zamanov, a key figure in Azerbaijan’s aviation, construction, and hospitality sectors, praised Pakistan’s hospitality and natural beauty.

He stressed that direct flights between the two countries would be instrumental in boosting trade, tourism, and investment.

He noted that Azerbaijan offers a favorable investment climate with key sectors including agriculture, logistics, tourism, environmental technology, IT, e-commerce, and construction.

Prominent attendees included Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Chaudhry Mohammad Nadeem, Imran Minhas, Ishaq Sial, Chaudhry Aftab Gujjar, Malik Mohsin Khalid, ICCI President’s special advisor Naeem Siddiqui, Legal Advisor to the Azerbaijan Embassy Sohail Sajjad, and Chairman Land Pakistan Group Naseebullah Chishti.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen business ties through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships.

Small and Medium Enterprises

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing 40% to GDP and 30% to exports, yet they continue to battle major challenges, says Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

In a discussion with visiting business leaders, Qureshi highlighted critical roadblocks—limited financing, outdated technology, and lack of skilled human resources—stressing the need for targeted solutions to boost productivity and competitiveness, said a release issued here on Saturday.

He urged the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to focus on youth employment and accelerating economic growth.

“ICCI is dedicated to working alongside government bodies to build a business-friendly ecosystem,” he added.

To fuel innovation, Qureshi announced ICCI’s plan to launch a cutting-edge Research and Development Centre in collaboration with top universities.

This initiative, alongside ICCI’s MoUs with regional universities, aims to close the academia-industry gap and empower youth to become job creators, not just job seekers.

“By championing startups, driving innovation, and tackling SME challenges, we can unlock economic growth and generate countless job opportunities,” Qureshi concluded.