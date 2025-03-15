Pakistan deposits ratified labour conventions at ILO ceremony

Pakistan presented the instruments of ratification for the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, the Forced Labour Protocol, and the Labour Statistics Convention, 1985, at ILO Headquarters in Geneva.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain presented the instruments to ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment for strengthening labour protections and aligning with global standards, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Salik Hussain reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment in advancing labour rights and governance. He highlighted the country’s efforts to ratify additional key conventions on Occupational Safety and Health and the Violence and Harassment Convention, alongside ongoing labour reforms and job creation initiatives. He also acknowledged the ILO’s participation in Pakistan’s National Tripartite Labour Conference in 2024.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for strengthening the implementation of international labour standards through legislative reforms, capacity-building initiatives, and global cooperation.

After the signing ceremony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain held a separate meeting with the Director General of the International Labour Organizational along with their respective teams.

Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Ambassador Bilal Ahmad also attended the meeting.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain told the Director General ILO that Pakistan is working day and night for the social protection and welfare of its workforce across the world, including Europe and the middle East.

He said Community Welfare Attachés undertake regular visits to factories and other workplaces of Pakistani workers to ensure their welfare and resolve their problems.