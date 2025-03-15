PBF calls for long-term export

President Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman, has urged upon the government to develop a long-term strategy aimed at boosting Pakistan’s exports, a move he believes will foster economic stability and investor confidence. The PBF emphasized the importance of having a strategy endorsed by Parliament, ensuring that export policies are consistent and remain in place beyond electoral cycles. “A long-term, cohesive export strategy, backed by Parliament, would not only stabilize the business environment but also provide confidence to investors, businesses, and trade partners,” Rehman stated. “Such a commitment would lead to sustained growth, aligning government efforts with the private sector to drive exports.” Rehman underlined the significance of a unified approach to export-led growth, one that fosters collaboration between the government, industries, and stakeholders. According to PBF, this would pave the way for a more stable and competitive economic future for Pakistan. Rehman also highlighted the need for a robust trade dispute resolution system, a critical element in creating a conducive business environment.