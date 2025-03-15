Gold prices decrease by Rs300 to Rs313,700 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.300 and was traded at Rs.313,700 on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs314,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs 268,947 from Rs 269,204 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.236 to Rs.246,543 from Rs 246,779 respectively. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,530 and Rs.3,026 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,984 from $2,988 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.86, the Association reported.