Shohei Ohtani enters the Tokyo Series with newfound maturity

The Tokyo Series – a.k.a. the celebration of Shohei Ohtani – begins this week in a festive atmosphere. The Japanese two-way star is among the most beloved athletes in the world and coming off one of the best seasons in the history of Major League Baseball while earning his third MVP for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s easy to forget that almost exactly one year ago, his career was briefly on the rocks.

The Dodgers were playing the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea, last March when a bombshell was revealed: Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend Ippei Mizuhara was being criminally investigated for ties to an illegal gambling ring and had stolen a huge amount of money from the baseball star.

Eventually, Mizuhara would plead guilty to bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player´s bank account. He was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison in February. Ohtani was never implicated in the scandal, but it was the first whiff of controversial news for a player with a squeaky-clean reputation.

Looking back, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was a valuable lesson.

“He’s really become his own man,” Roberts said. “I think his English has gotten considerably better. He’s handling a lot of matters by himself and not having any type of conduit. I think he’s opened himself up more to staff, the players, his teammates.

“It’s just good to see him become his own man, and I say that in an honest and positive way.”

Ohtani is no longer a young man by baseball standards – he turned 30 last July – and is in the prime of a one-of-a-kind career. He revealed last spring he was married to Mamiko Tanaka and the couple is expecting a baby later this year. Combined with the Mizuhara situation, the developments have forced Ohtani to mature, becoming a more well-rounded individual.

That could serve him well as he deals with the reality of his surgically-repaired body.

Ohtani had surgery during the offseason to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that he suffered during the World Series. He’s also trying to return to the pitcher’s mound after needing major elbow surgery in 2023 for the second time in his career.

Roberts said Ohtani’s improved maturity was noticable earlier this month after the manager suggested that the player slow down his throwing program, instead concentrating on hitting for a few weeks to get the shoulder ready for his designated hitter role in 2025.

Last year, Ohtani might have tried to push through without resting. This year, he took Roberts’ advice.