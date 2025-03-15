BCCI imposes two-year IPL ban on England’s Harry Brook for late withdrawal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a two-year ban on England batter Harry Brook from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Indian media reports, the decision was made after Brook withdrew from the tournament at the last moment before the season’s start. Under the IPL’s new regulations, any overseas player who registers for the auction and is picked by a franchise but later withdraws before the season begins will face a two-season ban from the league. Reports indicate that the BCCI has officially informed both Harry Brook and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the decision. Brook recently announced his withdrawal from the 18th edition of the IPL, set to begin on March 22, stating that he wanted to focus entirely on international cricket. In a social media post, Brook described the decision as “very difficult” and apologized to Delhi Capitals, the franchise that had signed him for IPL 2025. Notably, he also canceled his contract with Delhi Capitals in the previous season.