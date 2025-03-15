Attaullah chohan takes the world by storm with ‘Sheesha Bar’

In a dazzling display of musical innovation, Dubai-based singer and entertainer Attaullah Chohan has taken the world by storm with his latest release, “Sheesha Bar.”

Featuring the talented Indian singer and rapper Viruss and model Komal Rai, the song has rapidly climbed the charts, becoming an anthem in the city’s vibrant nightlife scene.

Released under the banner of Pulse Media, a Dubai-based music record label, “Sheesha Bar” has become an immediate sensation across social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, with millions of views in record time. The infectious hook, which pays homage to the iconic sheesha (hookah) culture of Dubai, has resonated with fans, making the song a staple at sheesha cafes and clubs across the city.

In a recent press conference, Chohan shared his vision behind the track: “This song is a tribute to the youth, the Sheesha culture, and the unique spirit of Dubai. It’s about unity, calmness, and the essence of what makes Dubai a true melting pot of cultures. No place on earth brings people together like Dubai. It fosters connections, love, business, and endless opportunities.”

The song’s release was marked by a star-studded event, with both Indian and Pakistani media in attendance to celebrate the collaboration. With “Sheesha Bar” now a regular on Dubai’s DJ playlists, Chohan’s influence as a singer, actor, producer and event organizer continues to grow. Known for organizing top-tier events featuring Bollywood stars and iconic Punjabi artists, Chohan has firmly established himself as a key figure in the entertainment scene.

Beyond his musical success, Chohan’s efforts to bridge the gap between India and Pakistan through music have garnered widespread recognition. His previous project, “Lahore,” was a viral sensation on TikTok and YouTube, further solidifying his role in fostering cross-border unity. Collaborations with renowned artists such as Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Maninder Buttar, Jassie Gill, and Supali Singh have allowed Chohan to play a crucial role in reshaping perceptions between the two nations, all while creating a positive cultural dialogue.

Model Komal Rai, who also features in the music video, spoke highly of her collaboration with Chohan: “Working with Attaullah was incredible. The bond between Indians and Pakistanis in the UAE is strong; we’re like family here.”

As “Sheesha Bar” continues to captivate audiences, it’s clear that Attaullah Chohan’s musical journey is far from over. His latest hit not only celebrates Dubai’s cultural diversity but also highlights his unyielding commitment to using music as a force for unity and peace, proving once again that music transcends borders and brings people together like nothing else.