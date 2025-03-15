How did Aamir Khan keep new relationship a secret for months?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media, revealed how he managed to keep their relationship a secret for more than a year.

For the unversed, Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan introduced the media to his live-in partner Gauri Spratt on Thursday, ahead of his 60th birthday on March 14.

During the meet and greet at a Mumbai hotel, Khan revealed that he had known Gauri, a half-Tamilian and half-Irish from Bangalore, for over 25 years and the two have been dating for 18 months. “Dekha kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko (See, I did not let you get a wind of this),” he joked to the media reporters.

However, when asked about how he managed to do so, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor revealed, “For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar.”

But at the same time, Khan also mentioned that Spratt had been to Mumbai with him and he introduced her to his family and kids, yet, the media people were not able to know. “Mere ghar pe focus thoda kam hai. Aap log miss kar dete ho (The focus is not as much on my house. You guys miss things),” he quipped.

It is worth noting here that Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist had been married twice previously.

With his first wife, Reena Dutta, Khan shared two children, Junaid and Ira, in their 16-year-long marriage, whereas, he was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, from 2005 to 2021, and their only son, Azad, was born through a surrogate mother in 2011.