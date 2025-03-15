Naseebo assaulted by husband, case registered

Singer Naseebo Lal was assaulted by her husband as police have registered a case against Naveed Hussain.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the ‘Tu Bewafa’ singer at a police station.

The First Information Report states that Naseebo was in courtyard of her residence in Shahdara Town when her husband reached back home and started abusing her.

The singer alleged that she sustained injuries on her face and nose after her husband hit her with a brick. She added that her husband had been engaged in brawl for several times. Police said a case had been registered and the suspect will be arrested soon.