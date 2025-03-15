‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’ set to release in Pakistan

Anime fans in Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, which is set to hit cinemas on 14 August 2025.

Pakistan will be among the first three international markets, alongside Singapore and Malaysia, to experience the highly awaited cinematic instalment of the globally renowned anime Demon Slayer.

Unlike previous Demon Slayer releases that incorporated episodic recaps, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will present a fully-fledged feature-length experience, reminiscent of the widely acclaimed Mugen Train.

The latest film adaptation of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle brings audiences into the heart of the climactic battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the fearsome Muzan Kibutsuji.

After their intense training alongside the Hashira, Tanjiro Kamado and his allies are thrust into the ever-shifting maze of the Infinity Castle, where the ultimate confrontation between demons and slayers unfolds.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that both subtitled and dubbed versions of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will be available in premium formats, including IMAX, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for fans.

This marks a significant moment for anime enthusiasts in Pakistan, as the country secures an early screening slot ahead of many other regions.

Earlier, Demon Slayer took its popularity to the next level by teaming up with Major League Baseball (MLB) for a one of a kind collaboration.

As part of the MLB World Tour Tokyo Series, the hit anime is stepping into the world of baseball with an exciting promotional campaign featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. This partnership comes at a perfect time, as the anime builds anticipation for its upcoming Infinity Castle movie trilogy. With both anime and baseball fans eagerly awaiting major events, this crossover is set to be a grand slam.

To celebrate the collaboration, ufotable has created a special teaser that blends the action of Demon Slayer with the excitement of baseball.

The short film highlights Japan’s deep connection to baseball, featuring real-life stars like Shohei Ohtani and Shota Imanaga alongside Tanjiro and other beloved Demon Slayer characters.

The MLB World Tour Tokyo Series will begin with the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers on March 15, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Chicago Cubs on March 18. This crossover brings together two massive fanbases in a way that feels natural and thrilling.