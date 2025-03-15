PM lays foundation of £190m Daanish University

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of Daanish University, a project worth £190 million (Rs 60 billion).

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa for facilitating the transfer of £190 million to the national treasury.

The funds, which will be used to establish the varsity, were returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) followed by a subsequent transfer from the Supreme Court to the federal government’s account.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that students from all four provinces would have access to higher education at the university, with free education for underprivileged children.

The prime minister emphasised that Daanish University would establish itself as a global institution with top-tier faculty, research centres, and academic excellence. The university’s first section is expected to become operational by August 14, 2026.

Noting that students from all over the country would get enrolment in different faculties of the university purely on the basis of merit, the premier said that a trust would be created and initially, the government would provide Rs10 billion as seed money and later, it would run on the amount collected from fees of wealthy students while the poor students would be assisted.

Revealing that the names of the board of governors of Daanish University had been finalised so that the brilliant minds could contribute, PM Shehbaz assured that government would have no relation with its functions and administration as it would work autonomously.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a message on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, reminding the world of the serious challenges Muslims face due to increasing discrimination, hate, and attacks on their sacred symbols and places of worship.