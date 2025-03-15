Govt announces Rs 5.2m, jobs for families of train attack victims

The government has announced compensation of Rs. 5.2 million for each family of those killed in the Jaffer Express attack, along with jobs for their children in the railway department.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Thursday accused the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Indian entities of targeting the military in the aftermath of the Jaffer Express attack while ignoring political leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore, Abbasi alleged that PTI was receiving “millions, even billions” to advance its narrative. He announced financial compensation of Rs. 5.2 million for the families of those killed in the Quetta attack and pledged government jobs for their children.

Abbasi commended Pakistan’s armed forces for their swift rescue operation following the train attack, saying, “Commandos prevented suicide bombers from detonating inside the train.” He warned that terrorism posed a growing threat to Pakistan’s stability, with domestic facilitators aiding attacks.

He linked the attack to broader geopolitical issues, alleging that India was trying to destabilize Pakistan, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Pakistan, as the first nuclear-armed Islamic country, remains a thorn in the world’s eye,” he said.

Abbasi urged political opponents to set aside differences and unite for national security. “Now is the time to come together on one platform,” he said, stressing that Pakistan was facing an existential threat.

The minister also criticized misinformation campaigns on social media, calling them a form of digital terrorism. He vowed that both online and armed threats would be countered.

Addressing Pakistan Railways’ challenges, Abbasi outlined plans to upgrade infrastructure, improve security at railway stations, and revive stalled projects. He admitted that railway scanners and police resources were inadequate but pledged reforms, including cargo sector upgrades.

“We want a green Pakistan with a transparent railway system,” he said. “There will be no compromises.”

Abbasi also revealed that authorities were reclaiming encroached railway lands in Karachi, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Sukkur, stressing that economic stability and national security were interlinked.