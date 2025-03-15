Sarmad Ali elected President APNS, Athar Secy General

The Annual Meeting of the APNS General Council held on March 15, 2025 at APNS House, Karachi unanimously elected Sarmad Ali as President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as Senior Vice President, Shahab Zuberi as Vice President, Muhammad Athar Kazi as Secretary General, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary and Naveed Kashif as Finance Secretary of the Society.

The AGM was held under the chairmanship of Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President of the Society. The Council unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-2025 as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2024.

The General Council attended by 107 members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Mr. Mumtaz Ahmed Phulpoto with Syed Irfan Shah and Mr. Ali Bin Younus as members. The Election Commission conducted the election of the Executive Committee for the year 2025-26.

Following dailies and magazines were elected un-opposed of the Executive Committee of the APNS for the next tenure:

Daily Jasarat, Daily Jiddat, Karachi, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Aghaz, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Khabrain, Daily Times, Daily Jang, Daily Dunya, Daily Tijarat, Daily Pakistan, Lahore, Daily Ausaf, Daily Sahafat, Daily Awam (Quetta), Daily Mashriq (Quetta), Daily Wahdat, Daily Mashriq (Peshawar), Daily Kawish, Daily Aftab (Multan), Daily Business Report, Daily Paigham, Daily City42, Daily Pakistan Observer, Daily Halchal, Daily Sayadat on daily seats and Monthly Dastak, Weekly Family,(Nawa-e-Waqt Group), Monthly Naey Ufaq, Monthly Naya Rukh, Monthly Centre Line, and Fortnightly Ibrat elected on periodical seats.

The new Executive Committee elected Mrs. Zahida Abbasi of Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi on woman – publisher seat.

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated the office bearers of the new executive committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

He felicitated the newly elected President of APNS Senator Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Nazafreen Saigol, General Secretary Athar Qazi, Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif on their election.

He expressed hope that the newly elected office bearers would play an effective role in APNS for maintaining high quality of journalism.

He was hopeful that under the leadership of newly elected office bearers, APNS would continue to uphold the journalistic values and its constructive role in the country.

The prime minister said the government considered media as the fourth pillar of the state and encouraged the constructive criticism of media for improvement in governance.

Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The minister, in a news statement, said the APNS set remarkable journalistic tradition by always playing major role in promoting responsible and independent journalism.

Media is an important pillar in any democratic society, he said while lauding the role of APNS in promoting democracy, upholding journalistic values and raising awareness among the public. He said it was a priority of the government to resolve the issues faced by the media industry, assuring all out cooperation in this regard.

Tarar said the government is committed to promote freedom of the press and resolve the media industry issues.

He expressed the hope that APNS would continue to play its traditional role in upholding journalistic values, promoting development of media industry and providing accurate information to the masses.

Secy Information, PIO

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan have also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Executive Committee. The secretary information acknowledge the role played by the APNS in the development of the media industry, assuring all possible cooperation to them in this regard. On the other hand, the PIO expressed the hope that the newly elected body would for the betterment of the journalist community.