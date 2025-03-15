PM Shehbaz to depart for three-day visit to Saudi Arabia next week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to depart for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia next week, accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Deputy Prime Minister, key federal ministers, and senior officials. During the visit, he will hold discussions with Saudi officials on enhancing trade and economic cooperation, promoting investment, and strengthening bilateral ties. A meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also scheduled. The Pakistani delegation will express its full support for Saudi Arabia’s regional integrity and domestic sovereignty. The visit will also feature talks on Saudi investments in various sectors and the situation in Gaza. This trip aims to bolster the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on mutual cooperation and regional stability.