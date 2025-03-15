Day for the protection of the sanctity of Prophethood (PBUH) observed with religious fervour

The ‘Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Peace Be Upon Him’ on Saturday was observed with deep religious devotion, passion, and unwavering faith across the country.

In commemoration of the day, a seminar was organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, bringing together prominent scholars and religious leaders to discuss the protection of the sanctity of Prophethood Peace Be Upon Him.

The event was presided over by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

During the seminar, it was unanimously agreed that the honor and dignity of the Last Prophet, Muhammad Mustafa Peace Be Upon Him, are an integral part of every Muslim’s faith.

According to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, it is the duty of every Muslim to take all possible legal and social measures to safeguard this sanctity.

The participants acknowledged Pakistan’s significant role in countering Islamophobia on a global scale, which led to the United Nations’ decision to observe March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. In this regard, Muslim and non-Muslim countries were urged to enact effective measures to ensure respect for all prophets and Islamic sacred figures. They also called for international legislation to prevent blasphemous actions carried out under the pretext of free speech.

They emphasized the strict enforcement of Pakistan’s existing laws on the protection of the sanctity of Prophethood Peace Be Upon Him while ensuring that these laws are not misused to falsely accuse innocent individuals.

Religious scholars and clerics across the country were urged to highlight the importance of protecting the sanctity of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him in their Friday sermons, educate the youth on the responsible and constructive use of social media, and discourage the sharing of blasphemous or inflammatory content. Public awareness was encouraged to ensure that any violations are addressed through legal channels, rather than through unlawful actions.

It was announced that the upcoming National Seerat-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him Conference will focus on the theme: “State Responsibilities in Educating and Training Youth for Responsible Social Media Use – In Light of the Seerat-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.” The conference will explore effective strategies to guide young people in using social media in alignment with Islamic teachings.

The youth of Pakistan were specifically urged not to share any blasphemous content and instead report such incidents to the relevant authorities. The Ministry of Religious Affairs’ web portal has been designated as a platform for lodging complaints. The country reaffirmed its commitment to taking all possible diplomatic, legal, and social measures to protect the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

The global community was called upon to declare the desecration of religious sanctities as an international crime and to legislate accordingly. The government of Pakistan was requested to ensure the strict implementation of anti-blasphemy laws while also taking measures to prevent their misuse. The effective use of technology to monitor and curb blasphemous content on social media was highlighted, alongside public awareness initiatives regarding relevant laws. The scholars reaffirmed that Pakistan’s blasphemy laws will not be weakened, nor will any relaxation be allowed in their enforcement.

Religious leaders from all schools of thought were urged to unite in fostering national harmony and solidarity.

The event concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s steadfast adherence to Islamic principles, unwavering love for the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, and the acceptance of efforts made to uphold the sanctity of His name.