Pakistan has been a leading force in the global fight against Islamophobia: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan has been a leading force in the global fight against Islamophobia.

This was stated by Ishaq Dar in his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Ishaq Dar said that on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia today, Pakistan reiterates its dedication to promoting tolerance, harmony, and mutual respect among all religions and cultures. The rising instances of Islamophobic rhetoric, hate speech, and assaults on Muslim communities, mosques, and sacred symbols are deeply troubling and completely unacceptable, necessitating immediate and strong global response.

He said that the desecration of the Holy Quran and the ongoing marginalization of Muslims worldwide represent not only assaults on Islamic values but also serious violations of fundamental human rights and the principles of religious freedom.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan has been a leading force in the global fight against Islamophobia. Working closely with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan played a crucial role in the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) historic decision to designate March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Following this, Pakistan was pivotal in the passage of another UNGA resolution urging all states to implement laws to criminalize acts of Islamophobia, as well as requiring the UN Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy to address the issue.

Ishaq Dar said that as we commemorate this day, Pakistan urges the international community to implement tangible and effective measures to reform discriminatory legislation, combat hate speech, and promote genuine interfaith dialogue to cultivate mutual respect. Additionally, social media platforms should take significant responsibility by holding accountable those who propagate hate and ensuring the removal of harmful content that reinforces Islamophobia.

Ishaq Dar said that education plays a vital role in breaking down prejudice and fostering a more inclusive and compassionate perspective. Let this day act as a strong call to action — a chance to build a world in which individuals of all beliefs can live together harmoniously, where understanding prevails over fear, and where mutual respect transcends divisions, he said.