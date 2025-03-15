Governor Kundi hosts Iftar dinner for Muslim Ambassadors

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hosted an Iftar dinner in honor of ambassadors from Muslim countries in Islamabad to come together and formulate a comprehensive strategy to counter Islamophobia.

The event was graced by Acting President of Pakistan and Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, who attended as a special guest.

The Iftar gathering saw participation from ambassadors of Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Morocco, Bahrain, Tunisia, Jordan, Azerbaijan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, and Somalia. Additionally, representatives from Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, Egypt, and Libya were also present.

Prominent political figures in attendance included Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior Pervez Khattak, Members of the National Assembly Asma Arbab Alamgir and Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel, Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program Rubina Khalid, and Members of the Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi and Arbab Zarak. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in the event.

During the Iftar dinner, discussions revolved around the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the rising trend of Islamophobia globally.

The ambassadors praised the role of Pakistan’s government and people in fostering unity among Muslim nations. They also acknowledged Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s efforts for development and peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his address, Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to the ambassadors for attending and emphasized that Ramadan is a sacred month symbolizing unity, brotherhood, and peace for the Muslim world.

He urged Muslim nations to come together and formulate a comprehensive strategy to counter Islamophobia and safeguard the interests of the Muslim Ummah.

He reiterated that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony that advocates for the well-being of humanity and respect for all religions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, at his residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the country’s political landscape and the overall security situation. They also deliberated on the challenges facing Pakistan and explored possible solutions.

The meeting underscored the need for collective efforts by all political parties and the public to establish sustainable peace in the country.

Governor Kundi and Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed deep concern over the rising wave of terrorism and the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They emphasized that terrorist elements are attempting to destabilize both the province and the nation and declared such forces as enemies of the country. They asserted that only through national unity and harmony can the nefarious designs of terrorists be thwarted.