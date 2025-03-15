PML-N to include all allies in expanded Punjab cabinet

As the ruling PML-N plans the Punjab cabinet’s expansion, it has decided to include members from all allied parties in it.

It revealed that after the PML-Q, the ruling party had sped up its efforts to include members of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the PPP in the provincial cabinet.

A provincial minister told that the former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had with him the list of names of those MPAs whom the party planned to induct in the cabinet.

He informed that the cabinet’s expansion had been put on hold for the time being because the PML-N’s negotiations with the PPP were expected to prove fruitful.

The minister went on to say that it was due to this fact that the PPP was now contemplating joining the cabinet, but it had attached some conditions.

Sources, on the other hand, told the channel that the PPP had demanded three ministries in the province, but the PML-N had agreed to give it two. Sources informed that the PPP lawmakers’ inclusion in the cabinet was linked to the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s nod.