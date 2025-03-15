Pakistan for tangible, effective steps to address Islamophobia: FO

On the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Pakistan has urged the international community to implement tangible and effective measures to address the rising tide of Islamophobia. Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan in a statement issued on Saturday said that incidents of Islamophobic rhetoric, hate speech, and assaults on Muslim communities, mosques, and sacred symbols are serious violations of fundamental human rights and the principles of religious freedom. He said that as a leading voice in the global fight against Islamophobia, Pakistan looks forward to continue working with the international community to promote tolerance, harmony, and mutual respect among all religions and cultures.