Court drops terrorism charges against Mansha Bomb in extortion case

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has ordered withdrawal of terrorism charges against alleged land mafia leader Malik Mansha Khokhar, aka Mansha Bomb, and his sons in an extortion case.

The court on Saturday also ordered transfer of the case to sessions court. Anti-terrorism court judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict. The accused had filed a petition for withdrawal of terrorism charges from the case.

Mansha Bomb and his sons Aamir Mansha and Faisal Mansha appeared in court. Meanwhile, policemen turned out to be thieves as they entered the house and robbed it in Lahore.

According to report, despite a call to police helpline 15, no official came to the spot. Police officials entered the house of a citizen Muhammad Hussain located in Kot Kamboh Ghafoor Park. The policemen in uniform looted the house of Muhammad Hussain.

CCTV footage of house raiding and entering the house has come to light. Police officials can be seen entering the house in the CCTV footage. The victim citizen alleged that police officials entered the house and also tortured the women.

Police officials took away five tolas of gold and Rs400000 in cash, Muhammad Hussain alleged. Muhammad Hussain said police officials also took away the licensed weapons in the house and my two daughters.

He appealed the higher police officers should take notice of police brutality. The victim citizen Muhammad Hussain used to set up shoe stalls in Sunday markets.