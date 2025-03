Train service to other provinces of the country from remained suspended for the fourth day on Saturday after Jaffar Express hijacking.

Train service had been suspended since the terror attack on the Jaffar Express in Bolan on March 11.

According to railways sources, the Jaffar Express, which was attacked, was still standing at the terror attack site. The Sources said that repair work on the railway track, destroyed in the blast, has not even been initiated yet.