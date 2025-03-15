DC inspects academic activities at GBPH Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, conducted an unannounced visit to Government Boys Primary School at Taj Azam Colony to inspect the ongoing academic activities. During the visit, the DC inspected the attendance of teachers and staff while assessing the overall educational environment. Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor cleanliness conditions at the school, DC instructed for immediate improvements. Talking to staff and students, DC said that the development of society is impossible without education; therefore, teachers must focus on the proper education and training of students. He said that the district administration is taking all possible measures to enhance the quality of education. During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner also engaged with students, asking them various questions.