Seven children die of measles in two days in Khairpur

Measles outbreak in Khairpur out of control as seven children have died of measles in two days. According to report, five children have died in the Sagiyon area while two children have died of measles in Pir Jogoth.

Those who died include Amjad, Shoaib, Faraz, Ali Zaman and others. Hundreds of children in both areas are still suffering from measles.

According to locals, several children in Sighi have already died of measles.

Local residents appealed that Sindh Health Minister should take immediate notice of measles and send medical teams to all areas so that other children can be saved.