President Gilani desires greater cooperation with Czech Republic

President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further boosting bilateral cooperation with the Czech Republic in areas of mutual interest.

He said that both countries needed to explore greater cooperation in the areas of trade, renewable energy, business and investment, health, parliamentary cooperation, education and people-to-people linkages.

The president expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhubel, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the Czech Republic, adding both countries enjoyed long-standing bilateral ties and held common views at various international fora.

He said Czech businesses should visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities, adding that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the Czech Republic needed to be increased to its fullest potential.

President Gilani emphasised the need to further deepen bilateral engagement in the areas of economy, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

He also urged the need for easing the visa regime for Pakistani students wanting to study in Czech universities to enhance educational cooperation between the two countries.

He also appreciated the support of the Czech Republic for Pakistan’s candidature for the non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2025-26.

The Czech Republic ambassador said that his country wanted to expand cooperation with Pakistan in trade, business, health and energy sectors. He expressed interest in exporting Pakistani mangoes to the Czech Republic.

The ambassador informed that the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic would visit Islamabad in May 2025.

President Gilani said that Pakistan looked forward to welcoming the Czech prime minister and expressed confidence that the visit would help in further enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador also offered condolences over the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

Bangladesh

Pakistan and Bangladesh on Saturday called for increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture, health, education, and people-to-people linkages for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, it was emphasised to improve air linkages and shipping connections between Pakistan and Bangladesh to enhance bilateral trade as well as increase people-to-people linkages.

President Gilani said that there was great potential to enhance education, health, agriculture and cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He called for making efforts to further increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges to bring the two countries closer.

He expressed satisfaction that an MoU on the supply of white rice from Pakistan to Bangladesh had been signed, which would help increase bilateral trade.

The president said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Bangladesh, which were based on common faith, shared history, and cultural similarities.

He said that the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, was widely respected in Pakistan for his path-breaking work in the field of micro-finance and social development.