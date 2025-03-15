Ahsan terms Cancer Care Hospital Raiwind model of dedication, excellence

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has stressed that a advanced and developed healthcare system is essential for national progress and urged collective efforts to ensure world-class medical facilities for every citizen.

Addressing a special meeting at committee room of Cancer Care Hospital and Research Centre, Raiwind, he emphasised the need for a positive and confident approach toward national progress. He highlighted the severe impact of diseases like cancer on public health. He stressed that just as the Cancer Care Hospital was built with dedication and passion, Pakistan also needs to be strengthened with the same commitment.

The planning minister emphasized the importance of self-confidence, stating that physical strength alone is not enough if mental resilience is lacking. Nations must focus on their strengths and positive aspects rather than dwelling on negativity. The Cancer Care Hospital has been a source of inspiration, reinforcing the belief that the “Uraan Pakistan” project initiated for Pakistan’s progress will soon achieve great success.

Talking about cancer, he pointed out that it is a dangerous disease that can affect anyone at any age. The increasing rate of cancer in Pakistan is alarming, but a healthy lifestyle can help prevent it. He urged people to avoid smoking, betel nut (paan, chhalia), and other harmful habits. He also expressed concern over the high prevalence of Hepatitis in Pakistan and announced that a new project will soon be launched to raise awareness about preventing such diseases.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that Pakistan is not short of intelligence, hard work, or resources. The key to any institution’s success lies in good leadership, which gathers and nurtures talented individuals. He praised the Cancer Care Hospital for assembling a dedicated and skilled team, who are not only treating patients but also giving them the courage to fight the disease.

He compared cancer to water slipping through one’s fingers, stressing that early detection makes treatment possible. He said that his visit aimed to showcase this hospital to public as a model institution for the nation. He believes that just as this hospital was established with determination, every Pakistani needs the same level of dedication and resilience. He expressed his admiration for the hospital’s team, acknowledging their service to humanity as a noble cause that contributes to both this world and the hereafter. He congratulated hospital team on their hard work and assured them that their efforts are a source of national pride. He expressed optimism about the hospital’s role in healthcare and national inspiration.

Earlier, Chairman of the Hospital board of Directors, Prof. Dr. Shehryar, briefed the minister on the state-of-the-art 120-bed facility dedicated to treating cancer patients at all stages. Spread over 30 acres, the hospital was built with financial support from Pakistani philanthropists.